Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Notre Dame game details, odds, TV and stream info

No. 1 Clemson will face No. 4 Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend. The game could be a preview of next month’s ACC championship game as the Fighting Irish and Tigers are the only two undefeated teams in the league. Here is what you need to know about the top 5 showdown:

What time does Clemson football play today?

Who: No. 1 Clemson (7-0, 6-0) at No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Kathryn Tappen)

Where: Notre Dame Stadium

Series history: Clemson leads 3-1

Last meeting: Clemson won 30-3 on Dec. 29, 2018

Clemson-Notre Dame live stream: via NBC Sports

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius channel 84, XM channel 84

Weather: Clear. Temperature should be about 62 at kickoff.

Clemson vs Notre Dame, ACC betting odds for this week’s football games

College football point spreads via VegasInsider

Miami (-10) at NC State, 7:30 p.m. Friday, (ESPN)

North Carolina (-11.5) at Duke, Noon, (ESPN2)

Liberty at Virginia Tech (-16), Noon, (ACC Network)

Boston College (-14.5) at Syracuse, 2 p.m., (RSN)

Pitt at Florida State (-2), 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

Clemson (-5.5) at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., (NBC)

Louisville at Virginia (-3), 8 p.m., (ACC Network)

Tigers vs Irish: What’s at stake

1. Clemson can earn its highest ranked road win in school history with a victory over No. 4 Notre Dame, and it would also mark the Tigers’ first road win over a team ranked in the top 5 of the AP poll.

2. Dabo Swinney refers to November as the “championship phase” for his team. Clemson can improve to 20-1 since 2015 in November games with a victory.

3. Clemson has scored at least 34 points in each of its first seven games and can join the 2013 Florida State team as the only ACC teams ever to score 34 or more points in each of the first eight games of a season.

Clemson, Notre Dame by the numbers





CU ND Points/Game 46.1 34.8 Opp. Points/Game 15.6 10.3 Yds. Rushing/Game 166.6 231 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 99.9 93.7 Yds. Pass/Game 341.4 206.2 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 174.9 173.5 Avg. Yds./Game 508 437.2 Opp. Total Yds/Game 274.7 267.2

Clemson players to watch

1. Senior running back Travis Etienne is a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball. While his offensive line hasn’t given him a ton of room this year, Etienne doesn’t need much space. Etienne is also a threat in the passing game and return game. He has a chance for a Heisman moment on Saturday.

2. Clemson will be without one star defensive tackle in Tyler Davis, but the Tigers still have an up and coming star in Bryan Bresee, who was the top recruit in the class of 2020. Bresee already has three sacks and seven quarterback pressures this season. He sealed last week’s win over Boston College, sacking Eagles QB Phil Jurkovec for a safety late in the fourth quarter.

3. Speaking of players Clemson will be without, Tigers star QB Trevor Lawrence will be on the sideline but will not play after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. True freshman D.J. Uiagalelei will start in his place. The California native has been the talk of college football over the past week after leading the Tigers back from a 28-10 deficit against BC to remain undefeated.

Notre Dame players to watch

1. Senior quarterback Ian Book is more of a game manager, but he has made good decisions with the football, only throwing one interception so far this year. And he’s a rushing threat as well. Book has seven passing touchdowns and five rushing scores in 2020.

2. Sophomore Kyren Williams isn’t Travis Etienne, but he is a really good running back. Williams is averaging 100 rushing yards per game, which is good for fourth in the ACC. He has seven rushing touchdowns through six games.

3. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was named preseason All-ACC, has six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception so far this season.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - D.J. Uiagalelei (Taisun Phommachanh OR Hunter Helms)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher or Chez Mellusi)

WR - Frank Ladson or Joseph Ngata (Ajou Ajou)

WR - Cornell Powell (E.J. Williams, Will Brown)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Brannon Spector, Will Swinney)

TE - Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT - Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG - Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C - Cade Stewart (Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Blake Vinson, Tayquon Johnson)

RT - Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE - K.J. Henry or Justin Mascoll (Greg Williams)

DT - Tyler Davis (Darnell Jefferies, Etinosa Reuben)

DT - Bryan Bresee or Jordan Williams or Nyles Pinckney

DE - Myles Murphy (Xavier Thomas, Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – Jake Venables (Kane Patterson)

WLB - Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire or LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or Mario Goodrich (LeAnthony Williams)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Sheridan Jones or Andrew Booth (Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS - Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

KR - Lyn-J Dixon