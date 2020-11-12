South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston named unanimous preseason All-American

She put together a freshman season for the history books, smashing records and anchoring the interior for South Carolina women’s basketball during a dream season.

So it’s little surprise that forward Aliyah Boston begins her sophomore season at USC with high expectations, getting named to the Associated Press preseason All-American team Tuesday.

Boston’s selection to the five-player team immediately puts her in the early conversation for national player of the year honors, something only Gamecock great A’ja Wilson has accomplished in program history.

Of the five players selected, Boston was one of only two to be included on all 30 ballots from a panel of national and regional sports writers.

As a freshman, Boston quickly turned heads by becoming the first player in Division I history to record a triple-double in her collegiate debut, scoring 12 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking 10 shots against Alabama State. The 6-foot-5 U.S. Virgin Islands native went on to average 12.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game on 60.8% shooting. She broke the program’s freshman records for double-doubles, offensive rebounds, blocked shots and field goal percentage.

Boston capped the 2019-20 season by earning second-team All-American honors from the AP and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. She also took home the Tamika Catchings Award and the Lisa Leslie Award from the USBWA, given to the nation’s top freshman and center, respectively. She was named the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year as well.

South Carolina earned the No. 1 spot in the AP’s preseason poll released Tuesday, and coach Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks are expected to contend for a national title this year. They open their season Nov. 25 at home against College of Charleston.

2020-21 AP PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-foot-2, junior, 30 of 30 votes

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-foot-5, sophomore, 30 of 30

Aari McDonald Arizona, 5-foot-6, senior, 27 of 30

Dana Evans, Louisville, 5-foot-6, senior, 23 of 30

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 6-foot, senior, 16 of 30 votes