Gamecocks head to Ole Miss a solid underdog in opening spread







South Carolina football looked to have a solid chance at a win with this weekend’s trip to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels.

To pull it off, they’ll have to win as a underdog by a decent number of points.

The Gamecocks opened as one-touchdown underdogs to Lane Kiffin’s squad. The over/under is 71 1/2 points.

This is South Carolina’s second trip to Oxford in the past three seasons. The game was put on the schedule when the slate was expanded to 10 SEC games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. USC won the 2018 meeting 48-44.

The Gamecocks are coming off a brutal blowout at the hands of Texas A&M. It’s the second lopsided game and the second time South Carolina has not covered after starting 4-0 against the spread.

The Rebels are a high-octane squad, piling up points in Kiffin’s first season. The defense has struggled, and the team overall sits at 2-4 but battled against Auburn, Alabama and Florida.

Earlier this season, Kiffin revealed he is on a group text with Muschamp, Jeremy Pruitt and Kirby Smart. All of them worked for Nick Saban at various points.

The Gamecocks have won the past three meetings with the Rebels after losing the previous four. Ole Miss leads the series 8-7, but Steve Spurrier teams handed losses to two nine-win Rebels groups in the late 2000s, including one ranked No. 4 early in 2009.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be on SEC Network.

