South Carolina’s Will Muschamp says he’s not worried about his job security

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp summed up his feelings about the state of the program in three words.

With his team struggling and the mood outside the program getting dark, are there some worries about his job status?

“No,” Muschamp said.

Were there some lessons to take from late in his Florida tenure when things started to turn bad?

“Win games,” Muschamp said.

He spoke Tuesday about opportunities that are ahead.

First there’s Ole Miss, then Missouri, then two more games to finish out the regular season. Winning a few of those could turn things around mood-wise, especially after a pair of losses with an aggregate score of 100-27.

Muschamp said he had his usual conversations with athletic director Ray Tanner this week. Tanner hired Muschamp and helped award the extension that grew his contract buyout to more than $18 million at the end of last season.

“Coach Tanner and I talk all the time about where we are and what we need to do to be successful,” Muschamp said. “Everything has been very positive.

“He’s been very supportive [this week] like he has been for the past four years.”

Muschamp is in the midst of his fifth year with the Gamecocks. They sit at 2-4, coming off a pair of blowout losses, and will have to rally to win one or two games down the stretch.

The 48-3 loss to Texas A&M last weekend dropped Muschamp to 28-29 in his Gamecocks tenure. He started out 22-17, then went 4-8 last year and is facing tough odds the rest of the way.

South Carolina visits Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin’s explosive offense this weekend.

South Carolina (2-4) at Ole Miss (2-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss by 11

