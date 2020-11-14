Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

View photos from North Carolina’s football game against Wake Forest

North Carolina’s Dyami Brown (2) pulls in a 54-yard pass from quarterback Sam Howell against the defense of Wake Forest’s Ja’Sir Taylor (6) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dyami Brown (2) pulls in a 54-yard pass from quarterback Sam Howell against the defense of Wake Forest’s Ja’Sir Taylor (6) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Photos from UNC’s game against Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Satuday, Nov. 14, 2020.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

News

Heisman Trophy to be awarded Jan. 5; Finalists on Dec. 24

November 14, 2020 12:27 PM

Sports

AP Sportlight

November 14, 2020 10:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service