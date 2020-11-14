Kevin Harris’ historic day not enough for Gamecocks in shootout loss to Ole Miss

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) scores past a diving Mississippi defensive back Keidron Smith (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman) AP

Everyone was trying to catch their breath.

Kevin Harris. The South Carolina football team’s defense. The Ole Miss fans in the stands.

But by game’s end, the Gamecocks took the final punch to the stomach.

The burly Gamecocks tailback set the school record for rushing touchdowns (five) and yards (243) in a game against an SEC opponent, but his offense blinked late in a 59-42 shootout loss. The game dropped South Carolina to 2-5 in Will Muschamp’s fifth season and snapped USC’s three-game winning streak against the Rebels (3-4).

“They fought their ass off,” Muschamp said of his team. “We didn’t make enough plays defensively.”

South Carolina faced third and 9 with just more than nine minutes left and went to an RPO play that went for two touchdowns. But perimeter blocking was blown up (or the ball was incorrectly not handed off) and USC had to punt down three points. Ole Miss drove 80 yards on the next possession to pull away.

The battle for most of the game was simple. Harris broke big play after big play, and the rest of the Gamecocks offense mostly kept up. But the Lane Kiffin scoring machine delivered scoring drive after scoring drive, getting stopped only twice in its first 10 drives.

Muschamp credited the Rebels’ scheme and skill players.

“They’re a really good football team and they’ve done this to a lot of people,” he said.

The Gamecocks have allowed 159 points over the last three games, all losses. Ole Miss accounted for 708 total yards Saturday, 513 of them passing.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“It is concerning. There is no doubt about that,” Muschamp said.

After opening the quarterback job through the week, Muschamp and Mike Bobo’s pick of Collin Hill managed to hold his own, calmly distributing and overcoming an early interception.

The teams traded blows in the first half, with Ole Miss speeding through drives and the Gamecocks trying to grind it out. Harris had 101 yards and Hill’s lone incomplete pass was an interception.

The Gamecocks put themselves in a bad spot late in the first half when they couldn’t get a first down to run out the clock. They got a good punt, but a missed sack and a Ole Miss receiver, who was open on what appeared to be a blown coverage, got out of bounds just in time to allow for a field goal for the Rebels to take the lead into halftime.

“We felt like we were better tonight,” Hill said. “Hats off to them. They’re a great football team. It is disappointing but it’s one of those things where you’ve got to learn from it and go back to work.”

Observations from Gamecocks vs. Rebels

▪ South Carolina’s defense was basically forced to play the whole game in dime formation. R.J. Roderick didn’t play last week, but he spent almost the whole game at linebacker, as the Gamecocks tried to steal a few stops.

▪ The Rebels gave the Gamecocks all sorts of fits lining star receiver Elijah Moore up in the backfired and either giving him carries or creating different ways to get him into pass patterns.

▪ The Gamecocks played most of the game without All-SEC corner/safety Israel Mukuamu. He suffered a groin injury and had to go to the the locker room before halftime. He was out of pads after the break.

▪ The win made Lane Kiffin 2-0 all time against the Gamecocks. His lone year at Tennessee, his Vols topped Steve Spurrier’s USC team.

Next USC football game

Who: South Carolina vs. Missouri

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network Alternate

USC vs. Ole Miss scoring plays, game stats

First Quarter

SC—S.Smith 11 pass from C.Hill (P.White kick), 9:24.

MIS—Drummond 3 pass from Corral (Logan kick), 4:45.

MIS—Corral 3 run (Logan kick), :47.

Second Quarter

SC—Harris 46 run (P.White kick), 14:18.

MIS—Ealy 15 pass from Corral (Logan kick), 9:38.

SC—Harris 1 run (P.White kick), 3:36.

MIS—FG Logan 22, :00.

Third Quarter

MIS—Conner 2 run (Logan kick), 10:34.

SC—Harris 1 run (P.White kick), 5:39.

SC—Harris 44 run (P.White kick), 2:59.

MIS—Ealy 12 run (Logan kick), 1:11.

Fourth Quarter

SC—Harris 12 run (P.White kick), 12:50.

MIS—E.Moore 91 pass from Corral (Logan kick), 12:02.

MIS—Ealy 5 run (Logan kick), 6:09.

MIS—E.Moore 25 pass from Corral (C.Griffith kick), 3:40.

Total yards: Ole Miss 708-548

Pass yards: Ole Miss 513-230

Rush yards: USC 318-195

Time of possession: Ole Miss 30:41 to 29:19

— INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS —

RUSHING—South Carolina, Harris 25-243, Fenwick 9-82, Doty 1-3, C.Hill 4-(minus 10). Mississippi, Ealy 17-84, E.Moore 6-45, Parrish 7-28, Corral 10-20, Conner 8-18.

PASSING—South Carolina, S.Smith 0-1-0-0, C.Hill 17-28-1-230. Mississippi, Corral 28-32-0-513.

RECEIVING—South Carolina, S.Smith 10-117, J.Brooks 3-47, Bell 1-29, Muse 1-19, Vann 1-14, Fenwick 1-4. Mississippi, E.Moore 13-225, B.Sanders 4-141, Drummond 4-46, Yeboah 3-39, Conner 2-34, Ealy 1-15, Parrish 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.