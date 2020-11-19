Predicting landing spots for Muschamp, how they impact South Carolina financially

There are a few outcomes that could follow for Will Muschamp after being fired at South Carolina.

He could put the screws to the school financially and take an analyst job. But that would mean both slowing down and not bring involved with recruiting — both outcomes that seem unlikely.

There’s a chance he lands another head coaching job at a smaller school, but given his ties to high-end football and the trend of most new hires going with someone from the offensive side of the ball, this route is probably a longer shot.

In truth, his most likely spot is coordinating a defense somewhere, likely in the SEC or the Southeast.

Dating back to 2002, Muschamp has been a coordinator or head coach all but one season, the year he was the assistant head coach for Nick Saban’s Miami Dolphins. Every job has been in the SEC or NFL, outside three years in Texas with Mack Brown.

The impact for South Carolina comes with the mitigation in his contract and what the school still owes him. Muschamp is set to earn $3.3 million a year for the next four years according to the school’s announcement about changes to his deal in December. The Gamecocks will pay the difference between the annual USC salary and what he earns at his new job (or 75% of what his predecessor made in the same job).

There’s the possibility of taking a position coach job, which would only put a slight dent in South Carolina’s obligations. But he should have coordinator spot options.

The sport and especially the SEC have seen a rise in scoring this season, which means more defensive coordinators getting shuffled out of current roles. Here’s a look at potential spots he could land:

The Tigers have not fired Bo Pelini, but with a defense coughing up 33.6 points per game and more than 475 yards, it’s just a matter of time. Orgeron and Muschamp were extremely complimentary of one another before their teams’ meeting this season. They’ve never worked together before, but that hasn’t stopped Orgeron at times, and Muschamp has experience at LSU.

Amount it would save South Carolina next year: $1.725 million or more

Auburn

This is mostly here because Muschamp always seems to find his way back to The Plains. He’s worked there three times, twice as coordinator for different coaches. The chances of current coordinator Kevin Steele being fired don’t seem so high, in part because he’s done a good job there and the defense has at least been one of the better ones in the SEC. (Overall, they’ve fallen off a modest amount from the past couple years.) There’s also the ever-present chance Gus Malzahn could lose his position, and a new coach might look to hire someone who knows the landscape.

Amount it would save South Carolina next year: $1.875 million or more

Georgia

This isn’t all that realistic as Dan Lanning has the Bulldogs defense humming for the most part, and there aren’t that many defensive coaches getting hired for head jobs. But perhaps something breaks, or Lanning is lured away by another opportunity. Muschamp would have the chance to work for a good friend at his alma mater with the team where his oldest son plays. There’s always a chance good friends don’t want to change dynamics by working together.

Amount it would save South Carolina next year: $937,500 or more

Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher and Muschamp are also longtime friends, and the situation with the Aggies’ defense is a bit more dicey. Texas A&M is winning games and might finish as a top-3 team in the conference, but they’re allowing 2.5 more points per game than last year’s 7-5 squad. That group hasn’t been particularly highly rated in any of the past three years. Although Mike Elko is respected, perhaps Fisher sees fit to make a change.

Amount it would save South Carolina next year: $1.575 million or more

Alabama

The Tide rank relatively high in the SEC in points per game allowed, but the normal level of dominance isn’t there. Bama is 40th in points allowed per drive. Adjusting for competition, we’re still not talking about a top-10 group. Would that be enough to move Pete Golding out and allow Nick Saban to bring back a former protege in Muschamp?

Amount it would save South Carolina next year: $937,500 or more

North Carolina

Maybe a chance to get the band back together? Tar Heels coach Mack Brown is a big fan of Muschamp dating back to their days together at Texas. UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman is well-respected, but his group is giving up a tidy 30.8 points per game and has allowed 44 or more points three times already. Miami and Notre Dame are still on the slate, so they might put UNC and Bateman in a tough spot. It would be Muschamp’s first ACC stint, but also not be much of a move and keep him in an area he’s recruited for a while. (It would make life more difficult for the Gamecocks in recruiting the state of North Carolina.)

Amount it would save South Carolina: $675,000 or more

———Longer shots———

Florida

The idea of Dan Mullen and Will Muschamp working together seems a little strange. They’ve got no overlap and personality-wise seem a bit different. It would also be odd to see Muschamp back at a school that fired him as head coach. That said, the Gators are allowing 30 points a game and flat out are not as good as a Florida defense should be under Todd Grantham. Muschamp knows the place, has the defensive resume and would give a shot in the arm to UF on the recruiting side.

Amount it would save South Carolina: $1.1925 million or more

Ole Miss

It’s Year 1, and D.J. Durkin is considered a good offensive mind. Still, that defense is an absolute sieve. It’s giving up more than 40 points a game. Coordinator firings after Year 1 aren’t unheard of. Muschamp and Lane Kiffin are pretty friendly, though there is the factor of the 59 points Kiffin ran up on Muschamp’s defense in his final game as USC’s coach.

Amount it would save South Carolina: $525,500 or more

———One weird wildcard———

Michigan

It is completely outside Muschamp’s usual home area and there’s a good chance Jim Harbaugh gets fired at year’s end, making the point moot. But there’s a tie in the fact Durkin went from being Muschamp’s defensive coordinator to Harbaugh’s. If the Wolverines coach gets one more year, he might have to move on from Don Brown, whose blitz-centric scheme has allowed an average of 34.5 points across four games. So they might be in the market. Granted, there’s a better chance Harbaugh is out altogether.

Amount it would save South Carolina next year: $1.275 million or more