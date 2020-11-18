NC State basketball gets tip times and TV broadcasts for 4 nonconference games

N.C. State released times and the television schedule for four non-conference games ahead of the ACC opener.

The Wolfpack will take on Charleston Southern at Reynolds Coliseum in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational on Nov. 25. The game will tip at 8 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network Extra.

Two days later, also part of the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational, the Wolfpack takes on North Florida at 5:30 p.m. on RSN.

On Nov. 30, N.C. State will host William & Mary at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network. On Dec. 12, the Wolfpack hosts FAU at 7 p.m. on RSN. The home game versus Campbell seven days later will be played on ACC Network with the tip time to be announced later.

The schedule for ACC schools was released last week. The Wolfpack will start league play Dec. 16 at Louisville.

The school will suspend basketball season-ticket orders for the 2020-21 season and is preparing for different fan attendance scenarios, depending on if fans are allowed to attend games. This applies to men’s and women’s basketball. The school will continue to review the capacity guidelines throughout the season.

NC STATE 2020-21 BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 25 vs. Charleston Southern, 8 p.m. (Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational)

Nov. 27 vs. North Florida, 5:30 p.m. (Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational)

Nov. 30 William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 at Michigan

Dec. 12 Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 at Louisville

Dec. 19 Campbell

Dec. 22 North Carolina

Dec. 29 or 30 Boston College

Jan. 5 or 6 Clemson

Jan. 9 Miami

Jan. 12 or 13 at Florida State

Jan. 16 Georgia Tech

Jan. 19 or 20 at Virginia

Jan. 23 at North Carolina

Jan. 26 or 27 Wake Forest

Jan. 31 Syracuse

Feb. 2 or 3 Virginia

Feb. 6 at Boston College

Feb. 9 or 10 Syracuse

Feb. 13 Duke

Feb. 16 or 17 at Pittsburgh

Feb. 20 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 Pittsburgh

March 2 or 3 at Notre Dame

March 5 or 6 Virginia Tech

