Another Gamecocks playmaker is done for the season, Bobo announces

The South Carolina football team will be without tight end Keveon Mullins for the rest of the season.

Mike Bobo announced the news Thursday night during his appearance on Carolina Calls. It’s his first appearance as Gamecocks interim head coach after Will Muschamp was fired Sunday.

Mullins had three catches for 110 yards on the season. He suffered a high ankle sprain against LSU, which required surgery.

The redshirt freshman moved positions from wide receiver in the offseason.

Bobo also said that freshman defensive tackle Alex Huntley was still dealing with a sprained ankle and will miss the Missouri game as well.

He added fullback Adam Prentice had a sore throat and was held out of practice as a precaution. Jalen Brooks landed awkwardly making a catch and is dealing with back spasms. He should be good to go, Bobo said.

Bobo has announced earlier in the week that defensive end Aaron Sterling and outside linebacker Brad Johnson were done for the season. That, combined with opt outs from Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, Makius Scott and R.J. Roderick led the team to move running back Zaquandre White to safety and offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes to defensive tackle.