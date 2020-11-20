Former South Carolina coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia TV station WOLO.

“I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the ABC station.

Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career. He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Holtz is set to receiver the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.

Holtz retired from coaching in 2004. He was 249-132-7 in 33 seasons at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He was 3-10 with the New York Jets in the NFL in 1976.

Holtz coached the Gamecocks from 1999 to 2004, going 33-37. He took over a program that went 1-10 in 1998 under Brad Scott. USC was 0-11 in Year 1 under Holtz, and he turned things around to win 17 games and a pair of bowls the next two seasons.

The team stagnated to a degree the next three seasons, and his tenure ended with the famed fight against Clemson in 2004 and the team declining the chance to go to a bowl.

Earlier this year, Holtz likened the risks of playing football this fall to the risks taken in storming the beaches at Normandy in World War II. He also spoke at a luncheon at the 2016 RNC.