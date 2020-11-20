Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Florida State game time, odds, TV and stream info

Clemson had an open week last week and now returns to action on Saturday to face a struggling Florida State team in Tallahassee. Here is what you need to know about the game, which used to be one of the biggest in the ACC but is now expected to be a blowout:

What time does Clemson football play Saturday?

Who: No. 4 Clemson (7-1, 6-1) at Florida State (2-6, 1-6)

Kickoff time: Noon Saturday

Watch on TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Dawn Davenport)

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

Series history: FSU leads 20-13

Last meeting: Clemson won 45-14 on Oct. 12, 2019

Clemson-Florida State live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Satellite radio: Sirius channel 138, XM channel 193

Weather: Partly cloudy, with a high of 77.

Clemson vs FSU, ACC betting odds for this week’s football games

College football point spreads via VegasInsider

Friday

Syracuse at Louisville (-19), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday

Clemson (-35.5) at Florida State, Noon (ABC)

Virginia Tech (-3.5) at Pitt, 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

Abilene Christian at Virginia (-39.5), 4 p.m. (RSN)

Liberty at NC State (-3.5), 7:30 p.m. (RSN)

Tigers vs Seminoles: What’s at stake

1. Clemson is looking to start several new streaks on Saturday after losing a regular season game for the first time since 2017 the last time out. Clemson had also won 14 straight road games and 28 consecutive games against ACC opponents before losing to Notre Dame.

2. The Tigers have not lost back-to-back games since 2011, a run that Clemson can continue with a victory.

3. Clemson can earn a third-straight win at Florida State. The Tigers are attempting to become only the fifth program ever to win three consecutive road games against FSU.

Clemson, Florida State by the numbers





CU FSU Points/Game 45.4 22 Opp. Points/Game 19.5 36.1 Yds. Rushing/Game 150 184.4 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 113.4 193.5 Yds. Pass/Game 353.6 196.6 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 191.8 270.8 Avg. Yds./Game 503.6 381 Opp. Total Yds/Game 305.1 464.2

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has some ground to make up in the Heisman race after missing two games with COVID-19. Expect Lawrence to try to make the case that he is just fine from a health standpoint and the best player in the country against the Seminoles. FSU is allowing more than 270 passing yards per game.

2. Tigers leading tackler Baylon Spector seems to always be around the ball and should make plenty of plays against Florida State’s running game. In addition to leading Clemson in tackles with 52, Spector is second on the team in tackles for loss with 8.5.

3. Clemson star running back Travis Etienne struggled against Notre Dame, finishing with only 28 rushing yards and fumbling. The offensive line was partly to blame for Etienne’s struggles, but he will definitely want to bounce back in a big way against a Florida State team that allows 184 rushing yards per game.

Florida State players to watch

1. Sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis was compared to Lamar Jackson as a runner this week by Clemson’s Brent Venables. While that might be a bit of an exaggeration, Travis does lead FSU with 67 rushing yards per game.

2. Senior safety Hamsah Nasirildeen was second-team All-ACC last season after recording more than 100 tackles. Nasirildeen has missed most of the year with an injury but returned last week.

3. Senior defensive end Janarius Robinson leads FSU with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He has stepped up with several players out, including defensive tackle Marvis Wilson, who will miss the rest of the year with an injury.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (D.J. Uiagalelei, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Chez Mellusi)

WR - Joseph Ngata (Ajou Ajou)

WR - Cornell Powell (E.J. Williams, Will Brown)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Brannon Spector, Will Swinney)

TE - Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT - Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG - Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C - Cade Stewart (Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Blake Vinson, Tayquon Johnson)

RT - Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE - K.J. Henry or Justin Mascoll (Greg Williams)

DT - Tyler Davis (Darnell Jefferies, Etinosa Reuben)

DT - Bryan Bresee or Jordan Williams or Nyles Pinckney

DE - Myles Murphy (Xavier Thomas, Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – Jake Venables (Kane Patterson)

WLB - Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire or LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or Mario Goodrich (LeAnthony Williams)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Sheridan Jones or Andrew Booth (Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS - Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

KR - Lyn-J Dixon or Travis Etienne