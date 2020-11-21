Clemson, Florida State football game won’t be played today as expected

Clemson’s game at Florida State scheduled for Saturday afternoon was postponed three hours before kickoff, the ACC announced Saturday morning.

“The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game,” the ACC said in a release.

The game was scheduled for noon at FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium. It wasn’t immediately known if the game would be rescheduled.

Clemson traveled to Florida State on Friday and was in Tallahassee on Saturday morning when it was announced the game would be postponed. The Tigers were ready to play the game, a source told The State.

This is Clemson’s first postponed game of the COVID-shortened season. As it stands, the Tigers return home and host Pitt next Saturday.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich reacted to the postponement on Twitter.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State. Clemson has followed all of the ACC’s protocol in preparation for this game,” Radakovich said. “We look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day.”

Clemson’s athletic department had 18 positive COVID-19 tests over the last week of testing, the school announced Friday evening. Those numbers are not football-specific and include all sports. That 18 total included 13 student-athletes and five staff members, the school said.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, who missed the Tigers’ previous two games after testing positive for COVID-19, posted on Twitter: “Man, we were ready to play.”

A fan reminded Lawrence about the pandemic. Lawrence tweeted, but soon deleted, this response. ‘You are right. Wish it was about the pandemic though.”

It was the ninth ACC postponed or canceled in the 2020 season because of virus- or roster-related reasons — and the first that came the day of the game. Just this week, the Georgia Tech-Miami (postponed) and Wake Forest at Duke (canceled) games were also impacted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.