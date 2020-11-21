The alternative plans Clemson offered FSU to play the game this weekend

The Clemson football team was in Tallahassee Saturday morning all set to face Florida State.

Several members of the staff, including some equipment managers, trainers and members of Clemson’s social media team, were already at Doak Campbell Stadium preparing for the noon kickoff when the decision was made that the game would not be played.

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich told The State Saturday morning that FSU did not want to play due to a Clemson player testing positive on Friday when the ACC administered its third party tests.

The player was isolated and arrangements were being made for him to return to Clemson when the game was postponed, according to Radakovich.

“They, Florida State and their medical group, decided that this was, given where they are, a risk to continue to play the game, because this person may have infected others. That it could infect them during the game,” Radakovich said outside the team hotel in Tallahassee. “Although we have not seen in any competition up to this point any infections being able to be pointed to competition.”

Clemson offered alternatives to play the game later this weekend, according to Radakovich. But FSU declined the offer.

“After going back and forth a little bit and saying, ‘Look, we’ll get tested today and play tonight. We’ll get tested today and play tomorrow.’ That wasn’t satisfactory,” he said.

For now, the game has just been postponed. Radakovich said that FSU and Clemson will meet next week about possibly making up the game. Both teams have an open date on Dec. 12.

However, Radakovich didn’t sound optimistic about Clemson making a return trip to Tallahassee.

Radakovich estimated that the trip cost Clemson between $250,000 to $275,000.

Would Clemson be willing to come down again?

“Someone would have to pay the cab fare,” Radakovich said.