College Sports
For the first time since 1992, Todd Ellis won’t be on the call for Gamecocks football
The coronavirus pandemic had already impacted South Carolina football’s broadcast arrangement, keeping much of the broadcast crew in s studio for road games.
On Saturday, COVID-19 brought a change the Gamecocks haven’t seen in nearly three decades.
Longtime play-by-play man Todd Ellis will not be on the call because he is quarentined for contact tracing reasons. Derek Scott, who calls Gamecocks basketball and football, will step in.
Ellis has been part of the Gamecocks broadcast since 1992.
He was South Carolina’s starting quarterback from 1986-1989.
Comments