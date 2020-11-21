College Sports
View photos from NC State’s football game against Liberty
Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Liberty Flames at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. This gallery will be updated.
Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Liberty Flames at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. This gallery will be updated.
The Gamecocks have not posted one since the start of the season.KEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments