Former Gamecock players give Ray Tanner their wish list for football coaching search

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner reached out to former Gamecock football players to get their input on the coaching search over the weekend.

Tanner met with around 40 or so former players on a Zoom video call Saturday afternoon, a few hours before the Gamecocks’ game against Missouri. The meeting was set up through the USC Lettermen’s Association and lasted about an hour, according to Adam Holmes, who played for USC from 1998-2001 and is now the head football coach at Gray Collegiate.

“We were able to get him our thoughts. Appreciate him taking the time to do it on gameday,” said Holmes, whose Gray Collegiate squad plays for the Class 2A Upper State championship on Friday. “It gave us a feel where they are going and we gave him a feel of what we were looking for out of a coach and expressed those ideas to him. It was good to see they are looking through all facets and not just looking through the board of trustees.”

The Gamecocks are looking for a replacement for Will Muschamp, who was fired on Nov. 15 and was in his fifth season. Mike Bobo was named the interim coach for the final three games. USC lost to Missouri 17-10 on Saturday and is 2-6 on the season.

The school has hired a consultant with a search firm to assist in the coaching search. South Carolina will use Chad Chatlos of Ventura Partners in its search process. Chatlos played roles in securing Lane Kiffin for Ole Miss, Greg Schiano for Rutgers and Nick Rolovich for Washington State.

Tanner said he is hopeful to have the new coach before next month’s early signing period.

Holmes said Tanner didn’t tell the group any names who have been contacted in the search. But the group mentioned to Tanner some of the same names various stories regarding the search including Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer, Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell and Louisiana coach Billy Napier. Beamer is a popular choice with former players, and he could be a candidate at Virginia Tech if the Hokies part ways with Justin Fuente.

Holmes said someone even brought up former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, but admits that is a long shot for the Gamecocks.

Holmes said the group also told Tanner what qualities they wanted to see in the new coach.

“Everyone is looking for a guy that can win the state in recruiting and can come in here and build energy around the program and wants to be here long term,” Holmes said. “As a former letterman, we want a guy that wants us involved. We want to help this program succeed. We are here to support whoever the next coach is and we just want him to know that.”

