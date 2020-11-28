NC State-Syracuse live blog: Bailey Hockman turns the ball over at the 1

NC State looks to win its third straight game and second in a row against Syracuse. The Wolfpack (6-3, 5-3) is coming off its second win over a ranked opponent. The Orange (1-8, 1-7) is riding a six-game losing streak. Follow News & Observer beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Wolfpack turnover: NC State 14, Syracuse 7

Bailey Hockman looked like he scored a touchdown, but fumbled the ball out the back of the endzone for a touch back, giving the ball back to Syracuse.

Bam Knight TD run: NC State 7, Syracuse 0





Bam Knight scored his 8th rushing touchdown of the season, scoring from 7-yards away to put N.C. State up 7-0 with 7:38 remaining in the first quarter. The Wolfpack covered 80 yards in nine plays.

Trebor Pena TD return: NC State 7, Syracuse 7

Syracuse answered the Bam Knight touchdown as the Orange returned a kickoff return for a score for the first time in nine seasons. Trebor Pena scored on a 98-yard return, the first kickoff return for a score for Syracuse since they joined the ACC.

This is a developing story and will be updated.