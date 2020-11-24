Luky Doty or Collin Hill at QB vs. Georgia? Gamecocks offer few hints

Ahead of a Thanksgiving weekend matchup where the Gamecocks will be a heavy underdog, it appears South Carolina is looking to gain whatever edge it can by keeping its starter at quarterback a secret.

Interim head football coach Mike Bobo said as much Tuesday when asked if he’s settled on a starting QB heading into the season’s second-to-last game.

“We know who are our starting quarterback’s going to be, but we’re not going to announce it to the public,” Bobo said.

Bobo’s close-to-the-vest comments come after he benched senior Collin Hill, who had started every game this season, at halftime against Missouri. In Hill’s place, true freshman Luke Doty came in and gave USC a jolt on offense, frequently making plays with his legs while also hitting 60.8% of his passes in a 17-10 loss.

In the immediate aftermath, Bobo declined to say whether Doty had won the starting job moving forward, and Doty himself said he didn’t feel as though he had earned the right to start.

On Tuesday, with the Gamecocks in the midst of preparing for Georgia, several offensive players including redshirt sophomore running back Deshaun Fenwick and senior tight end Nick Muse said the quarterbacks were getting equal reps in practice.

“Everybody’s getting reps this week,” Doty himself said. “And everybody’s just getting after it. We’ve all rallied around each other, like I talked about the other night, and it goes back to just having a lot of energy during practice, everybody feeding off of each other and really just working hard to get to where we want to be.”

In eight games this season, Hill has thrown for 1,411 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions on a 59.1% completion rate with 6.6 yards per attempt. He’s taken 22 sacks and has shown limited mobility outside the pocket.

Doty, in his first extensive action of the year against Missouri, was 14-of-23 passing for 130 yards and a late interception. He was sacked once but also ran the ball 11 times for 59 yards. On Tuesday, Doty spoke with reporters, while Hill did not.

Behind them, sophomore Ryan Hilinski seems to have fallen behind on the depth chart after starting 11 games last season. He’s thrown just six passes on the season and failed to win the starting job after the coaching staff reopened the quarterback competition following a loss to Texas A&M.

