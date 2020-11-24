Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

How Mike Bobo is approaching talk of potential candidacy for Gamecocks job

As names for potential coaches for South Carolina flit about, the in-house coach keeps chugging along.

Mike Bobo went from Mountain West head coach to SEC offensive coordinator to interim head coach for the Gamecocks after Will Muschamp was fired. He improved South Carolina’s offense, but the undermanned group hasn’t blown folks away.

Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner said Bobo would at least get consideration for the job, though Bobo said he’s not talked to the AD about the job. Instead, the coach is taking an approach of putting it out of mind.

“He’s asked me to lead his football team,” Bobo said. “And get them ready to play and to put their best foot forward week in and week out. And I’m saying this as honest as I can ... that’s all I’m focused on.”

Bobo’s debut was a 17-10 loss to Missouri, a game where freshman quarterback Luke Doty sparked the offense late with this improvisation and running ability.

After a long tenure as a Georgia assistant, one that came with some heat from fans, Bobo went to Colorado State to start his head coaching career. His first three years produced 7-6 records, but the bottom fell out the last two and he dealt with a rare illness. He finished with a 28-35 record.

Names that have been floating out as possible Gamecocks candidates include Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, Liberty head coach High Freeze and Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield.

Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service