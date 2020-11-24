College Sports
One of the top three members of South Carolina’s recruiting class decommits
The South Carolina 2021 recruiting class took its biggest hit yet since the firing of Will Muschamp.
Raleigh, North Carolina linebacker Bryce Steele announced he was leaving USC’s class. The three-star prospect was the third-ranked member of the group in the 247 Sports national rankings.
The versatile defender played some safety and has not played football in two seasons. He dealt with surgery to remove a benign mass in his chest as a junior, and then both Virginia and North Carolina cancel high school football this fall.
Steele was ranked as the No. 371 player in the country, No. 17 at his position and No. 20 in North Carolina.
Florida wide receiver Simeon Price decomitted lest than 24 hours earlier. Alabama wide receiver Rodarius Thomas backed off his pledge last week.
South Carolina’s 2021 class
RB Caleb McDowell
WR Sam Reynolds
WR Omega Blake
WR Derwin Burgess
OL Jordan Davis
DL George Wilson
DL Nick Barrett
DL TJ Sanders
DB Jayden Johnson
