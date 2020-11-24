Charlotte Observer Logo
Louisville AD says Satterfield won’t interview with South Carolina, report says

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield has led the Cardinals to a 4-2 record in Year 1.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield has led the Cardinals to a 4-2 record in Year 1. Mark Wallheiser AP

With his buyout of $5 million, Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield was always a bit of a longshot in South Carolina’s coaching search.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal’s Tim Sullivan, Cardinals AD Vince Tyra said Satterfield will not interview with the Gamecocks. Multiple outlets, including The Athletic, reported the second-year coach would interview with Gamecocks coach Ray Tanner this week.

Satterfield’s team is currently 3-6, but he turned around a program that hit a bad spot at the end of the Bobby Petrino era with an 8-5 record last season. Before going to Louisville, Satterfield coached at Appalachian State.

He took over for longtime coach Jerry Moore and shepherded the Mountaineers through a transition to FBS. He went 51-24 in Boone with three conference titles. He is 62-35 overall.

He is considered a strong offensive mind, though his recruiting remains a bit of a question mark. He was set to earn $3.25 million this season before a reduction to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Carolina is in the second week of its coaching search officially after parting ways with Will Muschamp on Nov. 15. He went 28-30 in less than five years in Columbia.

