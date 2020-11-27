Five burning questions for Clemson against Pitt ... and a score prediction

No. 3 Clemson (7-1) is set to host Pitt (5-4) in the Tigers’ final home game of the 2020 season Saturday.

The game is also likely to mark the final time Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne will play at Death Valley, as both players are expected to move on to the NFL after this season.

Clemson is a 23.5-point favorite for the matchup, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on ABC.

Here are our top five questions heading into the game:

1. Will Clemson be bothered by the layoff?

The Tigers haven’t played since Nov. 7 against Notre Dame, and Trevor Lawrence hasn’t seen action in more than a month. Will that lead to a slow start? Clemson’s defense has allowed touchdowns on the opening drive in back-to-back games. If that happens again, Clemson could dig itself an early hole if it takes Lawrence time to get the timing down with his receivers.

Lawrence, Etienne and Clemson’s other seniors must also keep their emotions in check on Senior Day in order to start fast.

2. Can Clemson get its running game going?

The Tigers are averaging 150 rushing yards per game, which ranks 74th nationally and 11th in the ACC. That’s bad news against a Pitt defense that is allowing just 87 rushing yards per game. Pitt typically stacks the box and makes teams beat them through the air. The Tigers have struggled running against just about everyone this season, topping the 200-yard mark only once after doing so 10 times in 2019.

Clemson spent plenty of time during its weeks off working on the running game. We could see some personnel changes on the offensive line this week as the Tigers attempt to become less one-dimensional.

3. Can Trevor Lawrence get back in the Heisman conversation?

Clemson’s star QB has slipped mightily in the Heisman odds through no fault of his own. Lawrence was the favorite early in the season but currently has the fourth-best odds at 16-1, well behind favorites Kyle Trask (5-7), Mac Jones (3-1) and Justin Fields (4-1). Lawrence slipped after testing positive for COVID-19 in late October and missing a pair of games.

He enters Saturday completing 71% of his passes for 1,833 yards, with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is averaging 305.5 passing yards per game and should have plenty of opportunities against a Pitt defense that will likely make stopping the run its top priority.

4. How healthy is Clemson?

Dabo Swinney was vague on injuries leading up to the Pitt game, other than announcing that receiver Joseph Ngata will be out this week and until the postseason after undergoing surgery. Defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, defensive end Justin Mascoll, linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr., safeties Lannden Zanders and Nolan Turner, cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Sheridan Jones, receiver Frank Ladson and offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst have all been banged up recently.

While Swinney didn’t get into details, he did say: “We are definitely as healthy as we’ve been in a while, for sure, but we’ve still got a few guys working their way back. But we are closer to full strength than we have been in a long time, probably since the first game, to be honest with you.”

5. How will Clemson’s pass defense hold up against Kenny Pickett?

Pitt’s starting QB is one of the best the Tigers have seen this season. Pickett is averaging 286 passing yards per game and has 10 touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has also rushed for 140 yards and seven scores. The Panthers have several weapons at receiver, most notably Jordan Addison. The freshman has 52 catches for 611 yards, but he did miss last week’s game against Virginia Tech due to COVID-19 protocols.

Clemson-Pitt score prediction

I do think Pitt will be able to score some points, and the 23.5-point line suggests the game should be competitive into the second half. But I have a hard time seeing Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne losing their final home games. Expect Lawrence to have a big game and Etienne to make some plays in the passing game, in addition to getting his share of opportunities on the ground.

Pick: Clemson 45, Pitt 20

Clemson football 2020 schedule, game scores

Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10: Clemson 42, Miami 17

Oct. 17: Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 6

Oct. 24: Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

Oct. 31: Clemson 34, Boston College 28

Nov. 7: Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40, 2 OT

Nov. 14: Open

Nov. 21: Open

Nov. 28: vs. Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech