NC State women’s basketball game against Radford canceled after positive coronavirus test

The N.C. State women’s basketball team won’t play Radford Sunday after a positive COVID-19 test within the Highlanders program, according to the Wolfpack program.

Radford (0-1) opened the season on Nov. 25 at UNC, falling to the Tar Heels, 90-61. The Wolfpack (1-0) defeated North Florida 93-65 the same night.

No. 8 N.C. State’s next game is scheduled for Dec. 3 against No. 1 South Carolina.

The Wolfpack is looking for a replacement opponent, according to a release from the school.