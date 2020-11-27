Charlotte Observer Logo
NC State women’s basketball game against Radford canceled after positive coronavirus test

RALEIGH

The N.C. State women’s basketball team won’t play Radford Sunday after a positive COVID-19 test within the Highlanders program, according to the Wolfpack program.

Radford (0-1) opened the season on Nov. 25 at UNC, falling to the Tar Heels, 90-61. The Wolfpack (1-0) defeated North Florida 93-65 the same night.

No. 8 N.C. State’s next game is scheduled for Dec. 3 against No. 1 South Carolina.

The Wolfpack is looking for a replacement opponent, according to a release from the school.

Profile Image of Jonas E. Pope IV
Jonas E. Pope IV
Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV has covered college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central, NC State and the ACC for The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.
