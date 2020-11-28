Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Pitt game time, odds, TV and stream info

Clemson had last week’s game at Florida State postponed, meaning the Tigers have not played since Nov. 7 at Notre Dame. The Tigers will return to action on Saturday, hosting a Pitt team that has won its last two games in blowout fashion. Here is what you need to know about the game, which will take place on Clemson’s Senior Day:

What time does Clemson football play today?

Who: Pitt (5-4, 4-4 ACC) at No. 3 Clemson (7-1, 6-1)

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m.

Watch on TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath)

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

Series history: Pitt leads the series 2-1

Last meeting: Clemson won 42-10 on Dec. 1, 2018

Clemson-Pitt live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius channel 83, XM channel 83

Weather: Sunny, with a high of 68

Tigers vs Panthers: What’s at stake

1. Clemson is looking to start several new streaks on Saturday after losing a regular season-game for the first time since 2017 the last time out. Clemson had also won 14 straight road games and 28 consecutive games against ACC opponents before losing to Notre Dame.

2. Clemson’s senior class can become the program’s first class ever to go undefeated in Death Valley since the facility’s opening in 1942 and can become the first FBS senior class to post a perfect career record at home since the Boise State and Oklahoma seniors did so in 2010.

3. Tigers junior Trevor Lawrence can tie the school record for most wins by a starting quarterback with his 32nd career victory as a starting QB.

CU Pitt Points/Game 45.4 29.8 Opp. Points/Game 19.5 22 Yds. Rushing/Game 150 109.6 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 113.4 87.3 Yds. Pass/Game 353.6 270.1 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 191.8 224.4 Avg. Yds./Game 503.6 379.7 Opp. Total Yds/Game 305.1 311.8

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has some ground to make up in the Heisman race after missing two games with COVID-19. Lawrence should be able to put up big numbers against a Pitt defense that loves to stack the box and tries to make teams make plays through the air..

2. Tigers cornerback Derion Kendrick is Clemson’s best cover corner and will need to play well against Pitt’s talented group of receivers. Pitt QB Kenny Pickett is averaging 286 passing yards per game.

3. Clemson star running back Travis Etienne struggled against Notre Dame, finishing with only 28 rushing yards and fumbling. The offensive line was partly to blame for Etienne’s struggles, but he will definitely want to bounce back in a big way against Pitt. The Panthers are stingy against the run, so don’t be surprised if Etienne’s success takes place in the passing game. The senior leads FBS running backs in receiving yards with 491. He’s also Clemson’s second leading receiver.

Pitt players to watch

1. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has been impressive this season, passing for more than 2,000 yards and accounting for 17 total touchdowns in seven games.

2. Freshman receiver Jordan Addison missed last week’s game due to COVID-19 protocols but still leads the Panthers with 52 catches and 611 yards. It is unknown if Addison will be able to play this week, but if he does

3. Sophomore linebacker SirVocea Dennis has 13.5 tackles for loss, which leads the ACC.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (D.J. Uiagalelei, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher or Chez Mellusi)

WR - Joseph Ngata - out (Ajou Ajou)

WR - Cornell Powell (E.J. Williams, Will Brown)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Brannon Spector, Will Swinney)

TE - Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT - Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG - Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C - Cade Stewart (Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Blake Vinson, Tayquon Johnson)

RT - Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE - K.J. Henry or Justin Mascoll (Greg Williams)

DT - Tyler Davis (Darnell Jefferies, Etinosa Reuben)

DT - Bryan Bresee or Jordan Williams or Nyles Pinckney

DE - Myles Murphy (Xavier Thomas, Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – Jake Venables (Kane Patterson)

WLB - Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire or LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or Mario Goodrich (LeAnthony Williams)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Sheridan Jones or Andrew Booth (Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS - Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

KR - Lyn-J Dixon or Travis Etienne