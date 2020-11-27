Charlotte Observer Logo
View photos from NC State's basketball game against North Florida

N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) shoots as North Florida’s Dorian James (5) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against North Florida in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) shoots as North Florida’s Dorian James (5) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against North Florida in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the North Florida Ospreys during the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against North Florida in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) shoots as North Florida’s Dorian James (5) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against North Florida in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Florida’s Jose Placer (15) drives around N.C. State’s Thomas Allen (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against North Florida in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
