Clemson vs Pitt live updates: Tigers strike first after interception

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence AP

No. 3 Clemson faces Pitt at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. The State’s Matt Connolly is inside Memorial Stadium to report on the game. Follow our news and score updates here.

Williams TD: Clemson 7, Pitt 0

Clemson scored first when Trevor Lawrence hit EJ Wlliams on a 5-yard pass with 11:36 left in the first quarter. It was Williams’ first career touchdown. The drive was set up by Malcolm Greene’s first interception.

Clemson down several key contributors

Clemson will be down several key contributors Saturday afternoon when the Tigers host Pitt on Senior Day.

Starting cornerback Sheridan Jones, starting receiver Frank Ladson Jr., starting safety Lannden Zanders, receiver Joseph Ngata and safety Jalyn Phillips will all miss the game.

The full list of players out includes: DE Justin Foster, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, Jones, Ladson Jr., CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, Ngata, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Phillips, QB Taisun Phommachanh, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, OL John Williams, DT Tré Williams and Zanders.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence gets honored on Senior Day pic.twitter.com/dX5h9M6C5m — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) November 28, 2020

Pitt missing five players because of COVID-19

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Pitt will be without five players today because of COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Saturday.

The school doesn’t announce which players are out but Pittsburgh Sports Now reported Gabe Houy, Jake Kradel and Carter Warren, reserve defensive tackle Noah Palmer and special teams contributor Aydin Henningham didn’t make the trip without prior notification.

Ross leading Tigers down the hill

Receiver Justyn Ross has been selected to run the American flag down the hill for today’s Military Appreciation Day game. His mother, Charay Franklin, has served in the Navy and Alabama National Guard and completed deployments to Afghanistan and Kuwait. Ross is out for the season because of a spinal injury.

Justyn Ross leads Clemson down the hill with the American Flag on Military Appreciation Day. His mother has served in the Navy and Alabama National Guard. pic.twitter.com/jmh9H1QEZ7 — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) November 28, 2020