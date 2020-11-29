Gamecocks wrap KC tournament with victory over Tulsa

South Carolina’s Wildens Leveque, right, gets past Tulsa’s Curtis Haywood II to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin expected some nerves and rustiness for his team’s season opener.

But the Gamecocks had no such excuses on Sunday against Tulsa.

A day after a sluggish start buried USC against Liberty, a looser Gamecocks squad defeated Tulsa, 69-58, in the team’s final game of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

A strong finish helped the Gamecocks secure the victory, as the team went on a 15-0 run late in the second half to seal a win.

3 Observations

1. Less rusty

For a moment it appeared as though the first half would be a struggle again for USC, as Tulsa jumped out to an early 9-0 lead. But the Gamecocks found some offensive rhythm and outscored Tulsa 34-24 through the rest of the half.

After struggling to move the ball against Liberty’s pack-line defense on Saturday, the Gamecocks played noticeably smoother on offense, shooting 48% from the field in the first half and making 5-of-13 3-pointers.

South Carolina entered halftime up 34-33, putting the Gamecocks in much better position than Saturday’s 17-point halftime deficit.

2. Couisnard leads strong backcourt performance

Slow starts from top scorers A.J. Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard hampered the Gamecocks on Saturday, with the guards combining for 3-for-13 shooting in the game’s first 20 minutes.

Both players were in top form Sunday, combining to score 21 of the team’s 34 first-half points. Couisnard paced the team in scoring with 20 points. Lawson finished just behind him with 17.

Much like he did Saturday, Martin continued to tinker with his backcourt, mixing in senior transfer Seventh Woods and sophomores T.J. Moss and Trae Hannibal, at times using three guards on the court at once. Each player brought a different element to the contest.

An experienced distributor, Woods posted three assists off the bench. Hannibal scored four points on two physical, athletic layups.

3. Controlling the perimeter

A day after the Gamecocks allowed Liberty to make 11 of 26 3-pointers (42%) and made just three of 17 themselves, USC was much more effective in both limiting and scoring 3-pointers.

Martin said throughout the offseason he wasn’t sure if his offense was good or if his defense was struggling. He said Saturday’s game didn’t provide any more clarity.

At least against Tulsa, the Gamecocks looked far stingier on the defensive end of the court. Late in the second half, the Gamecocks held Tulsa scoreless for nearly 10 minutes as USC went on a 15-0 run.