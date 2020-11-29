The plans on leaving, staying for a pair of Gamecocks seniors

All South Carolina football seniors have the choice: Stay or go.

The NCAA’s COVID-19 ruling from the summer means every player gets an extra year of eligibility, leaving many seniors with the choice. Some gave a hint at what they’re doing Saturday, choosing to walk in the senior day ceremony.

But interim coach Mike Bobo gave a little more clarity on a pair of players who have started games and played prominent roles this season. No decisions are fully locked in, but players have hinted where they’re leaning, notably No. 1 receiver Shi Smith.

“He’s told me that he is moving on,” Bobo said. “But things can change. You never know, who gets hired and what they’re going to do, but I think his plans are to move on.”

Smith is in concussion protocol at the moment, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to play this coming Saturday in the season finale at Kentucky. This season, he blossomed to become the top — and sometimes seemingly only — option in the receiver group.

He caught 56 balls for 605 yards in eight games, playing only about six plays against Missouri before taking a hard hit and getting concussed. CBS does not rank him among the top 21 wide receivers in the 2021 draft.

Bobo was also asked about Jaylan Foster, a former walk-on transfer from Gardner-Webb who has stepped into the starting lineup.

“My understanding is that he’s planning on coming back next year,” Bobo said. “The thing about Jaylan is, he’s going to do things the way that coach T-Rob asks him to do them and he’s going to get lined up and make calls and communicate.

“He’s a tough kid and he’s smart.”

With more than 30 tackles, Foster has been a valuable special-teamer and been thrown in on defense in spots. Bobo noted he’s also been playing through a nagging injury the past few weeks.

Tight end Nick Muse said Saturday he still might come back, especially if tight ends coach Bobby Bentley is retained.

Here’s the full list of seniors who walked Saturday:

Slade Carroll

Chandler Farrell

Sadarius Hutcherson

Christian Kinsley

Muse

Adam Prentice

Will Register

Smith

Keir Thomas

Jay Urich

Noah Vincent

Parker White

And the seniors who did not:

Collin Hill

Foster

Spencer Eason-Riddle

Jabari Ellis

Aaron Sterling

Damani Staley

Sherrod Greene

South Carolina is coming off a 45-16 loss to Georgia on Saturday and will finish the regular season against Kentucky. Although a bowl is unlikely at 3-7 or 2-8, the Gamecocks are technically eligible.

Bobo also said Luke Doty will start again for USC at quarterback this Saturday.

Injury update

Bobo listed off a few players who missed Saturday or got dinged up.

▪ Shi Smith, questionable with the concussion

▪ Keir Thomas, doubtful

▪ Jordan Burch, questionable

▪ Mo Kaba, not on the injury report after grabbing at his leg for what turned out to be cramps

▪ Ernest Jones, doubtful with an ankle issue