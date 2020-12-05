NC State-Georgia Tech - Live blog: Yellow Jackets pull to within three

Players including N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) and defensive lineman Alec Neugent (94) head onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State looks to close out the regular season on a four-game streak. Standing in the way of that streak is Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have not dropped a game in Raleigh since 2000, but head into the game coming off a win over Duke last weekend. Follow News & Observer beat writer Jonas Pope IV for an update.

Jeff Sims run: NC State 10, Georgia Tech 7

Georgia Tech had an answer for N.C. State’s touchdown drive, covering 75 yards in eight plays. Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims took it the final 34 yards for the score.

Ricky Person touchdown run: NC State 10, Georgia Tech 0

On the first play of the second quarter, Ricky Person took a hand off from Bailey Hockman and went 20-yards to the house for his first touchdown of the day. Person has 24 yards on six carries.

NC State 3, Georgia Tech 0: End of first quarter

N.C. State gained 91 yards on four drives and took a 3-0 lead over Georgia Tech heading into the second quarter. The Pack picked up seven first downs in the opening quarter.

Christopher Dunn field goal: NC State 3, Georgia Tech 0

Christopher Dunn hit a 40-yard field goal as N.C. State got on the board first, taking a 3-0 lead over Georgia Tech. The field goal capped off a 13 play scoring drive.