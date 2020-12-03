Mike Bobo gives the final word on Shi Smith before Kentucky

South Carolina football got good news on its starting wide receiver Shi Smith.

Interim head coach Mike Bobo announced Smith will be ready to go on his weekly call-in show. Smith had been sidelined for nearly two full games with a concussion.

Bobo also said linebacker Ernest Jones is out and defensive lineman Jabari Ellis has not practiced all week. Zaquandre White is back at running back as Deshaun Fenwick remains out with COVID-19.

Ellis is questionable and end/tackle Keir Thomas is out.

Bobo said at one point, the team had only 47 scholarship players practicing, plus specialists, but more are available now.

Without Smith, a senior from Union County, the Gamecocks receiver group has been low on true threats. Tight end Nick Muse stepped up last game, delivering more than 120 yards.

Smith is the team leader with 54 catches, 605 yards and four touchdowns. South Carolina wraps the regular season with Kentucky on Saturday.

South Carolina (2-7) at Kentucky (3-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

TV: SEC Network

Line: Kentucky by 11 1/2