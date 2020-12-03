College Sports View photos from NC State’s victory over South Carolina By Ethan Hyman December 03, 2020 09:00 PM ORDER REPRINT → North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) looks for a shot against South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (4) and Brea Beal (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s victory over #1 South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane (33) looks for a shot against South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP North Carolina State coach Wes Moore talks to an official during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) and North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane (33) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, right front, joins Olivia Thompson and most of the team in kneeling during the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Elysa Wesolek was the lone player on the team who stood for the anthem. Sean Rayford AP Comments
