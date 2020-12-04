Gamecock freshman enters transfer portal after opting out

South Carolina freshman defensive lineman Makius Scott, who was one of four Gamecock players to opt out of the rest of the season several weeks ago, has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed Friday.

Rivals and AL.com first reported Scott’s decision to enter the portal.

A former three-star prospect out of Gainesville, Georgia, Scott did not play a snap for Carolina this season before opting out Nov. 17 in the wake of coach Will Muschamp’s firing. At the time, interim coach Mike Bobo said it was for personal and COVID-19 related reasons.

Scott was the youngest in a quartet of South Carolina players who opted out of the season after Muschamp’s firing — junior defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu have both declared for the NFL draft, while junior safety RJ Roderick has not publicly stated his plans.

South Carolina is slated to finish its regular season Saturday, going on the road to face Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Roster watch

Tracking the evolving USC roster as the Gamecocks transition from Will Muschamp to a new coach.

Underclassmen leaving for NFL: Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu

In the transfer portal: Makius Scott

Class of 2021 decommitments (since Muschamp departure): George Wilson, Bryce Steele, Trenilyas Tatum, Jayden Johnson, Rodarius Thomas, Simeon Price

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Walked on senior day: Slade Carroll, Chandler Farrell, Sadarius Hutcherson, Christian Kinsley, Nick Muse, Adam Prentice, Will Register, Shi Smith, Keir Thomas, Jay Urich, Noah Vincent, Parker White