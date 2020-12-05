View photos from NC State’s football game against Georgia Tech

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is sprayed with water as he celebrates with the defense in the final seconds of N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) greets teammates after being acknowledged during senior day before N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) celebrates with Devin Carter (88) after scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) makes the reception as Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle (10) motions over to the Georgia Tech sideline during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Players bow down to N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) as he runs out after being acknowledged on senior day before N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State tight end Dylan Autenrieth (42) blocks Georgia Tech defensive back Charlie Thomas (25) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason (27) runs through the N.C. State defense during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

As the smoke which is part of the introduction starts, N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead to the team out onto the field before N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Thayer Thomas (5) runs past Georgia Tech’s Dylan Leonard (80) during a punt return during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) tackles Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason (27) for a loss during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) passes during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State guard Joe Sculthorpe (71) greats teammates as he is acknowledged on senior day before N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State running back Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight (7) scores on a five-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Georgia Tech defensive lineman Antwan Owens (89) defends. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) pulls in a reception as Georgia Tech defensive back Wesley Walker (39) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State linebacker Louis Acceus hugs center Grant Gibson (50) after Acceus was acknowledged on senior day before N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Emeka Emezie (86) celebrates with Devin Carter (88) after N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) throws as he is hit by N.C. State defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) also pressures Sims Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State running back Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight (7) tries to hurdle over Georgia Tech defensive back Tobias Oliver (8) on a kickoff return during the second half of N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren celebrates with N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) as time runs out in N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State offensive tackle Justin Witt (67) celebrates with running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) after Person ran for a first down during the second half of N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State linebacker Vi Jones (31) celebrates after the Wolfpack forced Georgia Tech to turn the ball over on downs during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren celebrates with wide receiver C.J. Riley (19) after N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State guard Joe Sculthorpe (71) crashes head coach Dave Doeren’s interview after N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren hugs defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) after N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) heads up the tunnel after his final game at Carter-Finley Stadium after N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Trenton Gill (99) celebrates with Christopher Dunn (32) after Dunn made a 32-yard field goal during the second half of N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. With the field goal, Dunn set the new school record with 56 career field goals. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) tries to keep Georgia Tech defensive back Wesley Walker (39) away during the second half of N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Kyle Kennard (31) sacks N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren gets ready to lead his team onto the field before N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren acknowledges the students after N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Daniel Joseph (99) and Isaac Duffy (33) tackle Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason (27) during the second half of N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State wide receiver C.J. Riley (19) pulls in a reception while defended by Georgia Tech defensive back Kenan Johnson (24) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams (13) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech wide receiver Malachi Carter (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Tyler Baker-Williams (13) and C.J. Clark (52) tackle Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason (27) during the second half of N.C. State’s 23-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Fans cheer on the Wolfpack during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) escapes N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) as he gains yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) escapes from N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) pulls in a reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) makes the reception as Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Players including N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) and defensive lineman Alec Neugent (94) head onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com