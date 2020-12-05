Charlotte Observer Logo
A few injury notes, a missing name from pre-game Gamecocks depth chart for Kentucky

The South Carolina football team might be without another body in its defensive backfield.

Defensive back Jaylin Dickerson was not listed as one of the Gamecocks’ safety on a pregame depth chart ahead of Saturday’s 7:30 game against Kentucky. The junior safety had been listed in the depth chart in the pregame notes.

Linebacker Ernest Jones, who interim head coach Mike Bobo had said earlier in the week would miss the game, was also not listed.

One player of note who was listed was defensive end Keir Thomas, who hardly practiced this week and was questionable. At his bigger defensive end position, the depth chart lists Thomas OR Jabari Ellis OR Tonka Hemingway.

With Ellis not listed at tackle, former starting guard Jordan Rhodes is the No. 4 defensive tackle. Darius Rush, who missed two games with COVID-19 is listed.

Dickerson played 16 snaps in South Carolina’s loss to Georgia.

Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
