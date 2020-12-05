Harris makes history but Gamecocks close turbulent 2020 with loss to Kentucky

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) AP

The highlights of what will likely be the final game of South Carolina’s 2020 football season run something like this.

Kevin Harris, a second-year tailback who wasn’t supposed to be the starter, became the eighth player in the history of the program to surpass 1,000 yards. Wide receiver Shi Smith got back from a concussion to play his final game in a Gamecocks uniform.

Beyond a few plays by little-used players late, that’s about it.

USC trailed by 24 at halftime and dropped the regular season finale 41-18. The season that saw Will Muschamp get fired seven games in wrapped with a six-game losing streak.

South Carolina (2-8) found a few openings early against the Kentucky defense, but as has been an issue all year, there wasn’t much consistency.

Then the Gamecocks defense got pushed around. It had only two opening day starters left on a unit that’s been ravaged by injuries, opt outs and some COVID-19. The team traveled with 47 scholarship players, according to the SEC Network.

South Carolina and Kentucky are the only SEC teams to play their full schedules as planned. Every other team in the conference had games moved by COVID-19 impacts.

Harris finished with 210 yards in the game and joined Gamecock greats George Rogers and Marcus Lattimore as the only players in program history with multiple 200-yard rushing games in their career.

Seven weeks ago, the Gamecocks looked to be on track for some success in the season, having lost a key game to what seemed like a good Tennessee team but bouncing back to upset ranked Auburn in Columbia to get to 2-2.

Then came blowout losses to LSU and Texas A&M. Giving up 59 to Ole Miss ended the Will Muschamp era after 58 games. With the season wrapped, the Gamecocks are closing in on a head coach hire. Ray Tanner has interviewed multiple candidates and the news likely will come this week.

The loss almost assuredly means the season is over, but it might not be. The SEC will have between 12 and 13 bowl spots to fill. The NCAA waived the six-win requirement for bowl eligibility this season for the COVID pandemic.

If the conference has 12 spots, South Carolina might join Vanderbilt in staying home. If it’s the latter, the Gamecocks would almost assuredly at least be offered the chance for one more game. Asked about such plans, Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner said the school will work with the SEC on that matter.

Observations from Gamecocks vs. Wildcats

▪ UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran took advantage of the Gamecocks’ thin and young defense. They used plenty of motion and then bunch-style route combinations to crack big plays. Then they’d follow with tempo, which created some back-to-back sequences.

▪ Jakai Moore got the start over Jazston Turnetine at left tackle. USC has rotated players at that spot and never really found the needed production.

▪ At one point, South Carolina’s defensive third down-package had preseason fourth-string Buck lineman Rod Fitten standing in the middle and walk-on Noah Vincent as an edge linebacker, an indication of just how much of the depth had been lost.

▪ Punter Kai Kroeger got to show off his arm a little deep in the blow out, dropping a 22-yard pass to a wide-open Dakereon Joyner.