Dabo shares key injury updates after Virginia Tech game, addresses Justyn Ross status

Clemson pulled away from Virginia Tech for a 45-10 victory Saturday night at Lane Stadium to clinch a spot in the ACC title game.

The Tigers now have a bye week before facing Notre Dame on Dec. 19 in Charlotte. Clemson can win its sixth-straight ACC title with a victory over the Irish.

The biggest concern for Dabo Swinney before his Tigers face Notre Dame?

“The number one thing is hopefully we can have our team, everybody healthy and ready to go,” Swinney said. “Obviously we had a bunch of guys that didn’t play in that game, so getting those guys ready to go is No. 1.”

Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Davis and James Skalski were all out in early November.

And Clemson had several players banged up going into Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech, including receiver Frank Ladson, receiver Joseph Ngata and safety Lannden Zanders.

The Tigers also had several players leave the game with injuries after going down against the Hokies. Here’s what Swinney said about Clemson’s injured players after the game:

MLB James Skalski (left game in first half): “Was just sore. He just felt a little sore at the beginning, and so we really just kind of held him. Just kind of precautionary. ‘Let’s just see how we do here and don’t risk it.’”

Skalski has been battling a groin injury.

MLB Jake Venables: “We think Jake — I think he broke his arm.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Jake Venables entered Saturday second on the team in tackles with 43.

WLB Baylon Spector: “I think he’s OK.”

Brent Venables mentioned Baylon Spector in his postgame press conference as a guy who went down during the game.

Cornerback Andrew Booth: “We held Booth. He had a big-ole thigh bruise, so we weren’t able to play him. He was here and he was gonna try, but he didn’t feel good about it. He was doing some of his DB stuff (after practice Tuesday) and got a big ole thigh bruise. It was Tuesday night. He couldn’t even hardly move on Wednesday.”

WR Justyn Ross (ESPN’s Chris Fowler said Ross may be back for ACC title game): ”Maybe he knows something I don’t know. That’d be awesome... but I don’t think that’s the case. We’re just hoping that they’ll clear him to play football. But I don’t have any expectation that he would be able to play this year. He thinks he can play. It won’t be because Justyn doesn’t want to play. That’s for sure. But I am excited about him having his appointment this week and hope everybody will keep him in their prayers. Because this will be a big week for him as he goes up to Pittsburgh and gets the next steps for him. We’re just really praying for the best.”

Ross has been out all year after undergoing surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine.

WR Frank Ladson: ”He didn’t make the trip. But we’re hoping for the ACC championship game. Obviously we’ve got two more weeks. But he was not ready to play tonight, so we didn’t even bring him... We’re hopeful.”

Ladson has a foot injury.

WR Joseph Ngata: “Ngata’s recovering from his surgery and getting a little better day-by-day as well.”

Swinney has not clarified what type of surgery Ngata had.