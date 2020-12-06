The three current South Carolina assistants most likely to stay on with new staff

There’s almost always a holdover coach when a college football staff changes.

One, maybe two guys stick around, help maintain the connection to the current batch of recruits and let a new staff hit the ground running more cleanly.

The last time South Carolina changed head coaches, Shawn Elliott stayed on for another year. The time before, Rick Stockstill, Ron Cooper and David Reaves carried over.

It’s likely one, maybe two of the current Gamecocks staffers remain to work with incoming head coach Shane Beamer, and here’s a few guesses at who that might be.

The former Furman, Vanderbilt and N.C. State assistant has been mentioned behind the scenes as the most likely holdover. He did well in his first season in Columbia, guiding Kevin Harris to a rare 1,000-yard season as a sophomore. Kitchings, a Palmetto State native, also happens to coach two of the most crucial players the staff needs to hold onto — Harris and former top recruit MarShawn Lloyd — plus one of its top commitments in Caleb McDowell.

2. Tracy Rocker, defensive line

Beamer and Rocker overlapped on Georgia’s staff for a season, and Rocker has a long history in the SEC. It couldn’t hurt for a young coach to have some in-conference experience and a veteran voice. The only worry on this front is that Rocker was not able to get a very talented line to play at a high level this season.

3. Bobby Bentley, tight ends

The South Carolina native is settled in the Columbia area and was a high school coach back when Beamer was recruiting the state. Still early in his time as a full-time college assistant, he played a role in securing seven four-star recruits, per 247Sports. Given his high school background, he’s probably overdue for a play-calling job, so that could be something to watch.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Wildcards to watch

▪ Linebackers coach Rod Wilson is an energetic young assistant with NFL experience and a Super Bowl ring. He’s an alum and had to work in 2020 with a group that was down multiple players from the opening game.

▪ Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is in an odd spot because his link with Class of 2022 five-star QB commitment Gunner Stockton is something the program could use down the road. But a new hire without coordinator experience likely needs to hire coordinators with some name power, and holding onto the former OC might not fit that bill.