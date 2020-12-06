Charlotte Observer Logo
Shane Beamer arrives in Columbia, set to meet with Gamecocks as team for first time

The new era in South Carolina football arrived on Sunday.

New Gamecock football coach Shane Beamer arrived in the Palmetto State around 2 p.m. and entered the team’s operations building around 2:30 p.m. along with athletic director Ray Tanner.

Beamer was scheduled to meet with USC football team around 3:30 p.m.

The school hasn’t officially announced Beamer’s hire but it should happen soon pending approval via a board of trustees meeting. A news conference to announce Beamer’s hire is expected for Monday.

Beamer will be the 36th head coach in school history. He replaces Will Muschamp, who was fired last month. South Carolina finished the season 2-8 after a season-ending loss to Kentucky.

Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet.
