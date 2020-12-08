Why is Shane Beamer the man to turn Gamecocks around? Ray Tanner explains

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner and school president Bob Caslen spoke with many candidates about the Gamecocks head coaching job, including several who have head coaching experience.

Ultimately, USC’s administration opted to hire a coach who doesn’t have head coaching experience in Oklahoma assistant head coach and tight ends coach Shane Beamer.

Tanner explained Monday afternoon why he is confident Beamer is the right man for the job, despite this being his first time leading a program.

“I appreciated his experience and what he’s been through, the preparation. For a long time he’s been preparing to become a head coach,” Tanner said. “Look at his journey and where he’s been and what he’s done. Now he’s the assistant head coach at Oklahoma as they enter into a picture of playing for a Big 12 championship. ... He has leadership qualities. He’s done the things he’s needed to do in his past to get here today.”

Beamer began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech in 2000.

He has coached at seven different schools — all at the Power 5 level — during his time as a coach.

Beamer’s first full-time assistant coaching position was as the cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Mississippi State in 2004. He also spent time as an assistant at South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Oklahoma, before landing the Gamecocks’ job.

“He’s been to a lot of different places,” Tanner said. “I’ll tell you this — in 21 seasons, he’s participated in 17 bowl games. Out of the time he’s been an assistant head coach, associate head coach, position coaches, he has been very successful, a part of some programs that have achieved at a very, very high level. He played in a national championship game and he coached in a national championship game.”

Beamer’s time in Columbia was referenced by Tanner several times as helping him land the position.

Beamer spent time at USC coaching linebackers, defensive backs and special teams from 2007-10. He was also the recruiting coordinator in 2009-10.

The Steve Spurrier-led Gamecocks went 29-23 during Beamer’s four years in Columbia, including winning the SEC East in 2010.

“He made an impact while he was here, as a coach, as a person, as a relationship builder,” Tanner said. “He stayed in touch with many people here in our city and in our campus community. He was widely respected.”

Tanner also spoke with former Gamecocks players during the hiring process and said there was an overwhelming amount of support for Beamer.

The Gamecocks signed Marcus Lattimore, Alshon Jeffery, Connor Shaw, Ace Sanders, Stephon Gilmore, DeVonte Holloman, D.J. Swearinger and other highly-rated prospects during his two years as the recruiting coordinator. Several of those former players spoke up and campaigned for Beamer to get the job during the process.

“This business is relationships, and it is about trust. And it is about earning trust, as coach Beamer has alluded to. And numerous players reached out to me to share their personal experiences. ... There were some great conversations,” Tanner said.

“I believe that you should listen. When you’re in my space or President Caslen’s space, that people have been in the trenches. They understand, you’ve been in it together. You’ve been in between the lines. So what they had to say was important to me. Is it the ultimate deciding factor? No. But it’s a component that goes into a process of making a decision.”

The other factors that put Beamer over the top?

“He understands expectations and he understands how to get there. Whether you’re the wide receivers coach or whatever position you may be, I think he’s done a little bit of everything,” Tanner said. “I think he has prepared himself and positioned himself extremely well to handle the reigns of being a head coach. So I’m excited about it … He’s well-prepared to be successful as a head coach.”

If Beamer does it end up turning the program around, it doesn’t sound as if he has any desire to leave and use the job as a stepping stone.

He referred to the job as a “dream job” and one he has coveted for years. Beamer, Tanner and Caslen are hopeful that Beamer’s vision of turning the program into a consistent winner will become a reality.

“Coach Beamer has been mentored by the best. He has a wealth of experience. He knows the Southeastern Conference. He knows the state of South Carolina and our neighboring states. ... I am absolutely convinced he has the character that will bring this program to a championship level,” Caslen said.

“It’s pretty clear that we all want a championship program here at the University of South Carolina, and I’ll tell you I am absolutely convinced, and I am more confident than I have ever been, that coach Shane Beamer is the one that will get us there.”