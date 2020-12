College Sports UNC vs. Miami: C.L. Brown’s one-minute preview December 08, 2020 05:16 PM

The News & Observer's C.L. Brown previews the North Carolina Tar Heels football game against the Miami Hurricanes in Miami Gardens, Fla. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Can the Tar Heels get their first win over a top-ten team since 2004?