Who is coming, going, leaving: Looking ahead at South Carolina roster situation

New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer takes over in a tricky spot. The Gamecocks’ roster was ranked among the top 25 most talented in the country by 247Sports, but they’re coming off consecutive eight-loss seasons, and with just a few days until the early signing period begins, the recruiting class of 2021 is looking pretty thin, ranked 90th nationally and last in the SEC.

And of course, the NCAA decided that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this past season won’t count against any players’ eligibility, giving seniors a free pass to return. Not every veteran will take advantage of that opportunity, though, and several USC underclassmen have already declared for the NFL Draft, not to mention players who might decide to transfer ahead of the NCAA’s expected ruling allowing a one-time immediate eligibility waiver.

All in all, Beamer will have his work cut out for him. Managing the comings and goings of a college football roster is a daunting task at the best of times, and Beamer is taking charge in decidedly not great times.

To keep track of it all, we’ve broken down the roster situation at the moment for Beamer heading into 2021, focusing on scholarship players plus a few notable walk-ons.

At the moment, the Gamecocks have 61 scholarship players from the 2020 roster who are not seniors and have not announced any intent to transfer. There are a dozen players, meanwhile, who either opted out before the season or are seniors who could decide to move on. Add those to the 10 commits currently in the class of 2021, and you’re at 83 scholarships potentially accounted for. But that could change.

Not coming back or likely not coming back

Declared for the NFL Draft

Israel Mukuamu — junior cornerback

Jaycee Horn — junior cornerback

Ernest Jones — junior linebacker

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Shi Smith — senior wide receiver

Sadarius Hutcherson — senior offensive lineman

Seniors or juniors who walked on Senior Day

Will Register — tight end

Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman

Adam Prentice — fullback

Parker White — kicker

Keir Thomas — defensive lineman

Transfers out

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Could be coming back (12)

Opt-outs (4)

Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver

OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver

Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman

R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back

Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day (8)

Collin Hill — quarterback

Jaylan Foster — defensive back

Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker

Jabari Ellis — defensive lineman

Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman

Damani Staley — linebacker

Sherrod Greene — linebacker

Nick Muse — tight end (Note: Muse participated in Senior Day activities, but when asked if he planned to return, he said he wasn’t sure and added that if position coach Bobby Bentley returned, he would too.)

Set to come back (61)

QUARTERBACK (2)

Luke Doty, freshman

Ryan Hilinski, sophomore

RUNNING BACK (5)

Kevin Harris, sophomore

Deshaun Fenwick, redshirt sophomore

Rashad Amos, freshman

MarShawn Lloyd, freshman

ZaQuandre White, redshirt junior

WIDE RECEIVER (8)

Josh Vann, junior

Dakereon Joyner, redshirt sophomore

Xavier Legette, sophomore

Jalen Brooks, junior

Rico Powers, freshman

Ger-Cari Caldwell, freshman

Chad Terrell, redshirt junior

Mike Wyman, freshman

Trey Adkins, redshirt sophomore (walk-on)

Ben Rollins, freshman (walk-on)

TIGHT END (5)

Traevon Kenion, redshirt freshman

Jaheim Bell, freshman

Eric Shaw, freshman

Keveon Mullins, redshirt freshman

KeShawn Toney, redshirt freshman

OFFENSIVE LINE (14)

Jordan Rhodes, redshirt junior

Eric Douglas, redshirt junior

Dylan Wonnum, junior

Jazston Turnetine, junior

Jaylen Nichols, sophomore

Jovaughn Gwyn, redshirt sophomore

Jakai Moore, redshirt freshman

Tyshawn Wannamaker, freshman

Hank Manos, redshirt sophomore

Trai Jones, freshman

Vincent Murphy, redshirt freshman

Vershon Lee, freshman

Wyatt Campbell, redshirt sophomore

Will Rogers, redshirt freshman

DEFENSIVE LINE (13)

Jordan Burch, freshman

Brad Johnson, redshirt junior

Rodricus Fitten, redshirt freshman

Gilber Edmond, freshman

Zacch Pickens, sophomore

Kingsley Enagbare, junior

Rick Sandidge, junior

Tonka Hemingway, freshman

Tyreek Johnson, redshirt sophomore

Joseph Anderson, redshirt freshman

M.J. Webb, redshirt junior

Alex Huntley, freshman

Devontae Davis, redshirt junior

LINEBACKER (3)

Mohamed Kaba, freshman

Jahmar Brown, sophomore

Rosendo Louis Jr., redshirt sophomore

Noah Vincent (walk-on), redshirt sophomore

Darryle Ware (walk-on), freshman

DEFENSIVE BACKS (9)

Jammie Robinson, sophomore

Jaylin Dickerson, redshirt junior

Cam Smith, redshirt freshman

Joey Hunter, freshman

Dominick Hill, freshman

Shilo Sanders, redshirt freshman

John Dixon, sophomore

O’Donnell Fortune, freshman

Darius Rush, redshirt sophomore

SPECIALISTS (2)

Kai Kroeger, freshman, punter

Mitch Jeter, freshman, kicker

Commitments (10)

Colton Gauthier — quarterback

Caleb McDowell — running back

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver

Derwin Burgess Jr. — wide receiver

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman

Marcellas Dial — defensive back