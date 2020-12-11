Win or lose vs. Notre Dame, Dabo says Clemson belongs in College Football Playoff

Clemson can clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win over Notre Dame in next weekend’s ACC championship game.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney believes his team should be in the CFP whether they win or lose against the Irish.

“We feel like we’re definitely one of the best four teams in the country,” Swinney said Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show. “And there’s nothing that’s going to happen in that game next week for Clemson or Notre Dame that’s gonna change that, in my opinion.”

Clemson (9-1) is currently No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings behind No. 1 Alabama (9-0) and No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0). Ohio State (5-0) is No. 4., with Texas A&M (7-1) rounding out the top five.

Swinney’s take is that Clemson playing 11 games should keep the Tigers in the top four of the playoff rankings, even if they lose Dec. 19 in Charlotte.

“It’s almost like you’ve gotta have 120 hours to get a business degree. But yet these people over here only need 60 hours to get a business degree,” Swinney said. “I think any time you step between the lines in the game of football, there’s a lot that can happen. A lot. I mean heck, in 2017 we lost to a three-win or four-win Syracuse team and still went to the playoffs. So anything can happen. Guys can get hurt. There’s a lot.”

Texas A&M will close out its regular season next Saturday at Tennessee, playing a make-up game. That same day, Ohio State will face Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game, Clemson will face Notre Dame in the ACC title game and Florida and Alabama will meet to decide the winner of the SEC.

Swinney believes that Texas A&M and Florida have a better case to get into the playoff than Ohio State, if all three teams win next weekend.

“The Big Ten had the same opportunity, and they chose not to play. And I think the only reason they ended up playing is because of the leadership of the SEC and ACC and the Big 12,” Swinney said.

“I do think that our team has played incredibly well. We had a double-overtime loss at the No. 2 team in the country now in Notre Dame, who’s a great team, in an unbelievable game. And again, no matter what happens for Notre Dame or Clemson, nothing changes in my mind as far as both of these teams being in the top four.”

Swinney wouldn’t go as far to say he would have an issue with Ohio State making the playoff after playing six games, but he did make his position clear.

“I wouldn’t have an issue with it because it’s not my position to have an issue with it. My position is to coach my team. ... I just think that there has to be some type of standard. I just think if I was on a committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or a 11-game Florida team over a team that’s played six games. That would be hard for me if I was on the committee, but I’m not on the committee. So it doesn’t really matter,” Swinney said.

“It doesn’t mean they’re not a great team and couldn’t win the whole thing. I just think from a big-picture standpoint, I would lean towards rewarding the teams that have been all in, because it’s been an incredible challenge.”

Next Clemson football game

Who: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Where: ACC championship game

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19

TV: ABC