Gamecock commits Gunner Stockton, Caleb McDowell have big nights in playoff wins

South Carolina football commits Gunner Stockton and Caleb McDowell moved one step closer to playing for a state championships.

Stockton, the Rabun County quarterback and Gamecock Class of 2022 commit, scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to help the Tigers to a 27-24 win in Georgia’s Class 2A playoffs on Friday night.

Rabun County moves on to the semifinals for just the second time in school history and will play Callaway next week.

Bleckley had to settle for a field goal on its possession in overtime after a goal line stand by the Rabun defense. Then, Stockton scored on a 2-yard run on the Tigers’ possession for the game-winner.

Stockton finished with 188 yards rushing and three touchdowns and was 16-of-32 for 177 yards passing with a TD and two interceptions. One of Stockton’s interceptions came in the end zone with 20 seconds left. He had thrown only one interception before Friday’s game.

Stockton went over 3,000 yards passing for the season on Friday and now has 69 total touchdowns including 44 passing.

McDowell, the Class of 2021 running back commit, scored five touchdowns in helping Lee County to a 49-31 win over River Ridge in the Georgia Class 6A playoffs. Lee County hosts Westlake next week in the semifinals.

McDowell had 273 all-purpose yards in the victory. He had a 75-yard kickoff return and 49-yard punt return for touchdowns to go along with his 131 yards rushing.

Other Gamecocks commits still playing

TJ Sanders, Marion - Class of 2021 defensive lineman will play in SC Class 2A championship game on Dec. 18.

Sam Reynolds, Thompson (Ala.) - Helped team win to Alabama 7A state championship last week.

JonDarius Morgan, Huffman (Ala.) - Class of 2021 offensive lineman will play in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game on Saturday.

Derwin Burgess, Riverdale (Ga.) - Class of 2021 commit had season end with 48-13 loss to Benedictine on Friday.

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
