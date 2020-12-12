View photos from UNC’s basketball game against NCCU

Photos from the North Carolina Tar Heels’ game against North Carolina Central University Eagles at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

N.C. Central’s C.J. Keyser (22) defends North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) during the first half on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Central University head coach LeVelle Moton watches the Tar Heels warm up prior to their game on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) puts up a shot against NCCU’s Nehemia Kabeya (25) during the first half on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Roy Williams greets North Carolina Central University head coach LeVelle Moton prior to their game on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s DayÕRon Sharpe (11) defends NCCU’s Jahnathan Maxwell (23) during the first half on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) starts a fast break after making a steal during the first half against NCCU on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his team during the first half against NCCU on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) muscles his way to the basket against NCCU’s Kobby Ayetey (21) and Jahnathan Maxwell (23) during the first on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com