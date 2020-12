College Sports UNC’s Mack Brown on victory over Miami December 12, 2020 09:24 PM

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown talks about the Tar Heels' 62-26 victory over the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Florida, Sat. Dec. 12, 2020. It is the Tar Heels' first victory over a top-10 opponent since 2004.