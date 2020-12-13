Clemson star Justyn Ross had ‘very positive trip’ to doctor

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on star receiver Justyn Ross Sunday night during a teleconference to preview the ACC championship game.

Swinney said that Ross had “a very positive trip” to the doctor this past week. Ross is out for the 2020 season after being diagnosed with a congenital fusion in his spine this spring. It is still unknown if Ross will be able to play football again, but Swinney is optimistic.

“It was a great trip for Justyn. We’re still waiting on a couple of bits of information from the doctor up there, but it was a very positive trip,” Swinney said. “Hopefully he’ll keep moving in a very positive direction and get a full release somewhere in the near future.”

Ross had 1,000 receiving yards as a freshman in 2018, helping Clemson to a national title. He led the Tigers in receptions last season with 66 for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Swinney said that Ross must check off two boxes before he is completely cleared to return to contact.

“it was a very positive trip. Basically where he is right now, there’s kind of I guess two big boxes that have to be checked for him for them to kind of say, ‘Alright, go get it,’” Swinney explained. “But I think they were very pleased with what they saw. The first big box is some tests that they put him through. … Basically measuring his movements before surgery and now post surgery. They were very pleased with the healing of the area. Still not quite 100 percent. But ahead of what they could’ve expected.”

Ross was expected to be one of the best receivers in the country in 2020, and Swinney said he looks the part in practice. While he cannot be tackled, Ross has been practicing in full pads and running routes.

“If y’all could see Justyn every day at practice it’s unbelievable,” Swinney said. “He does all the routes and drill work and those type of things. And he looks great. But you know, his injury is one that we’re gonna be very cautious with.”

Swinney added that he is “incredibly encouraged and hopeful” Ross will be able to play football again at some point.

He doesn’t know if that will be at Clemson or in the NFL.

