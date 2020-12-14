Coveted Myrtle Beach receiver makes silent commitment, locks in date for public reveal

Class of 2022 wide receiver Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach High School said Sunday night that he has made his college decision, notified that school and will make his announcement shortly after noon on Christmas Day with a video on Twitter.

Randall (6-3, 200) said his decision came from Clemson, South Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee. Some of his other offers were Louisville, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, LSU, Miami and Florida State.

He is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 22 receiver nationally in the 2022 class. He’s ranked 5th among the prospects in South Carolina for 2022.

“Their reaction was excitement because they have been recruiting me for a long time,” Randall said. “They are just really excited that I will be coming in to make a big impact on their program. My reasoning was this school has showed me a lot of love since the beginning. I’ve created a real connection with the coaches there. It just felt home to me.

“They are really good at receiver and they throw the ball around. They would move me around to different positions because they think I have the talent to play the slot and outside, which is what I primarily play. They are thinking about moving me around and make me fit anywhere in the offense where I can produce.”

Randall talked with USC receivers coach Joe Cox on Sunday. He’s also talked with Clemson this week. Only the chosen school knows of his decision, Randall said. He has developed a strong relationship in particular with Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who he has grown to know through camp experiences at Clemson.

This season Randall finished with 46 catches for 1,009 yards and 9 touchdowns despite playing with a high ankle sprain throughout the playoffs.

Randall plans to sign in December of 2021 and will enroll in college in January 2022.