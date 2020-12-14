Former BC commit hears from Beamer ‘a whole bunch.’ Here’s USC’s message to defender

Linebacker Trevin Wallace of Jesup, Georgia broke his commitment to Boston College on Nov. 29 and now has a top four of South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Auburn.

The Gamecocks had recruited Wallace (6-2 217) under Will Muschamp but didn’t get him. They’ve gotten a reprieve with his decommitment from BC and with a new head coach. Shane Beamer was on the phone with him Sunday.

“I hear from coach Beamer a lot, a whole bunch,” Wallace said. “He told me that he was at Oklahoma and he’s heard that they had thought highly about me. And now that he’s at South Carolina, he’s heard the same thing. Plus, he’s talked to me before and he said I’m a good kid, I’m humble, I’ve got a good spirit, and he said wherever I go I’m going to be productive there.”

Wallace is highly interested again in USC with Beamer at the helm. He’s also talking with linebackers coach Rod Wilson and the two have gotten closer through the process.

“We’ve got a great relationship,” Wallace said. “We talk a lot and sometime it’s not even about football. It’s about life and staying humble. He said to stay humble, keep your head right, get your education, get your degree and the sky is the limit for you.”

It appears this time around the Gamecocks will have a good shot at closing the deal with Wallace. And they have time since he isn’t signing until February.

“South Carolina is a good school,” Wallace said. “Since this is going on, I’m going to open up and look at my choices and wait until February. They are moving up on my list. When the last coach was fired, they moved down because I didn’t know who was going to be there.”

Wallace is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 13 inside linebacker nationally in the 2021 class.