Why Clemson’s celebration of its December signees will look different this season

Clemson’s signing day celebration is usually quite the event.

Several dozen Clemson supporters typically pack into the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex as Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s assistant coaches tell the fan base about the most recent Tigers to join the program for the first time.

This year’s Wednesday event to kick off the December early signing period will be much different for two reasons.

No. 1 — No one outside of Clemson’s program is allowed in the building due to COVID-19 protocols.

No. 2 — The Tigers are preparing for a big game against Notre Dame on Saturday and don’t have several hours to spend this year hosting a signing day event.

“Typically we have a lot of people in the building, a lot of things going on on signing day. We can’t do any of that,” Dabo Swinney said on the Rich Eisen Show last week. “So it’ll be pretty simple. We’re gonna make it fun for our signees. We’ll probably start about 11 o’clock in the morning and involve each coach. The whole thing will probably take about an hour.”

In past years, the event lasted at least twice as long — sometimes much longer — as Swinney made opening remarks and assistant coaches talked about each prospect signing for their position group.

Position coaches will speak this year as well, but the virtual event will be much shorter overall.

“In years past it’s been during our bowl prep when we’ve had this day. So we just kinda had to balance practice and getting the signing day procedure done. And it’s been fun. It’s been good,” Swinney said. “This year’s really different because obviously the season is pushed back. We would’ve been done a week ago or so. But we obviously are playing all the way through December the 19th now.”

Clemson had a bye last week, allowing Swinney to plan out the details of how the virtual event will run.

“We’ll have each coach involved. We’ll have a commentator that’s emceeing the whole thing. We’ll have video of all the signees and comments on them from myself and the coaches, do some unique things, some neat things, to really highlight these guys and make it a special day for everybody,” Swinney said.

Clemson currently has 18 commitments, including five-star running back Will Shipley and five-star linebacker Barrett Carter.

The Tigers have the top class in the ACC and the No. 5 class in the country, behind only Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU.

Clemson’s class includes two five-star prospects, 14 four-star recruits and a pair of three-star commits.

ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill believes the class has everything the Tigers need. Clemson currently has commitments from: four receivers, three defensive linemen, three offensive linemen, two running backs, two defensive backs, two linebackers, one tight end and a quarterback.

“Go back over the last five to seven classes, and look at the top half of their class, and look at the emphasis, which positions are the highest-graded guys? And that will define the class,” Luginbill said. “And it’s no different this year — front seven, offensive line, defensive line, all of those premium positions that have gotten this program to the points it’s at right now, continue to be the emphasis.

“I think we all know when we watch Clemson, they’re going to be able to get skill guys, they’re gonna be able to get running backs. The goal is to beat Alabama, beat Ohio State and beat Georgia ... and that’s what they’ve been able to. That’s what has to continue. And I think they did it in this class.”