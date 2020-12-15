Gamecocks offer walk-on spot to Gunner Stockton’s highly productive top target

The pairing came together only this year at Rabun County.

Five-star South Carolina commit Gunner Stockton was already a star for the Tigers entering his junior year. Wide receiver Adriel Clark joined the program as a transfer from Riverside Military.

The bond was instant. Clark has thrived. Stockton is scheduled to be a Gamecock in a couple years, though the coaching staff he committed to is no longer there. And now, Clark will have his chance to come to Columbia as well.

Clark tweeted Tuesday he’d been given a preferred walk-on offer at USC. The 6-foot-4, 185 pounder holds offers from Army, Air Force, Navy and Gardner Webb among others, according to 247.

Blessed to receive an PWO to South Carolina! #ATTG pic.twitter.com/mw3Q9Nyvf0 — Adriel Clark (@AdrielClark2) December 16, 2020

Clark was already a productive receiver before joining the Tigers, putting up more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.

He delivered only one catch in his first game in Tiger, Ga., but then had 134 yards and two touchdowns in a nationally televised win against Prince Avenue.

On a team that tends to not need to throw much in the second half, he’s rolled up 71 catches, 1,482 yards and 27 receiving touchdowns. He also plays some defense, and has seven tackles.